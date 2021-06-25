Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Sonny Carey was part of the King's Lynn side that reached the FA Cup second round last year, losing to Portsmouth

Blackpool have signed midfielder Sonny Carey from National League side King's Lynn Town on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old scored six goals in 46 games last season and joins the club with the option of a further year.

"It's an exciting time for the club and everybody involved, especially with the promotion," he told the club website. external-link

"I've had a good couple of seasons at King's Lynn, but I feel now is the time for a new challenge and a new start."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.