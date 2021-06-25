Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

George Shelvey spent part of last season on loan at Truro City in the Southern League Premier South

Mansfield Town have signed goalkeeper George Shelvey on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for Forest but was an unused substitute in their FA Cup tie against Chelsea last season.

Shelvey is the second goalkeeper to join the Stags in as many days after the capture of Manchester United's Nathan Bishop, also on a season's loan.

"George is a young keeper with a lot of potential," said boss Nigel Clough.

"Seamus McDonagh, our goalkeeping coach, has worked with him before at Forest and speaks highly of him. Being involved day in, day out with a good League Two first-team squad will only benefit his development," Clough added to the club website. external-link

