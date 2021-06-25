Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Christen Press (left) scored four goals in 17 games for Manchester United

Manchester United defender Amy Turner has joined Orlando Pride and the club have confirmed forwards Tobin Heath and Christen Press will be leaving at the end of this month.

Turner, 29, made 67 appearances for the Red Devils after joining in 2018.

World Cup-winning USA internationals Heath, 33, and Press, 32, both signed one-year deals with the club last summer.

United finished fourth in the Women's Super League last season.