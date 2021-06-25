James McPake led Dundee back to the Premiership via the play-offs

Survival is Dundee's priority in their first season back in the Scottish Premiership, says manager James McPake.

The Dens Park side return to the top flight following a two-year absence.

After July's League Cup first-round group ties, they open their league campaign at home to St Mirren on 31 July.

"What I want is to put a Dundee team on the pitch that can stay in that league and compete in that league," said McPake.

"That has to be the minimum aim, to stay in the division. We can try and achieve something in what is a strong league now.

"Rangers are strong, Celtic will get back to being Celtic so to get enough points to stay in the league is our aim.

"We will have our expectations, those will stay behind closed doors but if we get enough points to stay in the league then we can take it from there.

"They are a resilient bunch. As much as the pandemic has hurt the football club, and it has - people have lost their jobs and that was very difficult for us - it has brought everyone else together in a strange way."