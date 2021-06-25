Dominic McKay (centre) has arrived from Scottish Rugby

New chief executive Dominic McKay says predecessor Peter Lawwell will remain "on the end of the phone" as he looks to "modernise" Celtic's structure.

McKay has arrived from Scottish Rugby, with Lawwell standing down after 18 years in post.

But the latter will continue to represent the club at European level.

"He's been kind enough to say he is on the end of the phone if there are any interesting questions I want to bounce off him," McKay said.

"He's achieved so much and, during the whole transition, Peter's been fantastic to me.

"We've got two more years on the European Club Association and that's a really important role for Scotland and for the club, so he will stay engaged with that."

McKay was speaking during his first media conference as chief executive as he introduced new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic are still without a director of football and McKay was asked about speculation linking former team boss Gordon Strachan with that role.

"That is not the intention," he said. "The plan is to have a look around the structure and, once we decide on the right structure, we'll look at the right people to populate that.

"I will look across the whole organisation, the football side, the business side and the engagement side to make sure we have the right structure for the next decade."

McKay says he and former Australia manager Postecoglou being "outsiders" will bring "fresh eyes" that can help Celtic succeed.

And he suggested Celtic are in "fantastic fundamental shape" to help Postecoglou rebuild his squad because of "smart financial decisions" despite last season's disappointment of missing out on a 10th Scottish title in a row along with the two cup competitions.

"I think securing Ange is a huge coup - we have a winner in Ange," he said. "I am hugely impressed by his plans and philosophy.

"My priority is to settle Ange in and have a productive pre-season and then start to evolve and modernise the club. We want to get back to successful ways but with a panache and flair."

Celtic have been without a permanent manager since Neil Lennon left in February and chairman Ian Bankier admitted it had "taken us a little longer than some would have liked" to find a replacement.

"But, when you're hunting for gem stones, patience is a virtue," he said. "Ange Postecoglou brings another perspective from a different part of the world and he brings profound experience and a brand of football I think Celtic will love.

"Dom brings a fresh management style, he brings a wider experience of other disciplines - he's very much connected and understands the modern sporting arena across the world."