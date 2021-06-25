Last updated on .From the section National League

Brian Barwick spent six years as National League chairman

The National League have appointed Jim Pearce as their new chairman.

Pearce replaces former Football Association chief executive Brian Barwick, who stood down after Sunday's promotion final at Ashton Gate.

He has been a member of the National League's board for more than a decade, has served as a vice-chairman of the FA since 2015 and on the FA Council since 2001.

"I'm honoured to lead the board and the National League," said Pearce.

"I firmly believe that by working together with our clubs we can successfully move the league forward."

Pearce's involvement in non-league football also includes having been both a player and a manager at Bognor Regis Town.

General manager of the National League Mark Ives added: "Having had the privilege of working with Jack it is without doubt an excellent appointment.

"Jack brings to the role a wealth of contacts and experience at this level of the game."

The National League has endured a turbulent 18 months with the North and South divisions curtailed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some clubs were also sanctioned for not fulfilling their fixtures.