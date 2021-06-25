Last updated on .From the section Hearts

The outbreak was detected at Hearts training centre

Hearts have cancelled Friday's friendly against Berwick Rangers after returning five positive Covid tests.

It is unclear whether the individuals are players, staff, or both, but all five were shown to have the virus after lateral flow, then PCR tests.

Hearts are in talks with the joint response group and public health authorities regarding close contacts.

They are due to play Linlithgow Rose on Saturday and say an update on that "will be provided in due course".