Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Alfredo Morelos has agreed personal terms ahead of a transfer to Porto, with Rangers demanding £15-20m for the 25-year-old Colombia striker. (Antena 1, RTP) external-link

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour will not be returning to Rangers on loan, with Chelsea preferring the 20-year-old to stay in the English top flight and newly-promoted Norwich City being favourites to complete a season-long deal ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Bookmaker BetVictor says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is now a "serious contender" for the vacant managerial position at Tottenham Hotspur, with the former England captain second favourite, marginally behind current favourite Graham Potter. (The Herald) external-link

Former Dundee United and Hibernian midfielder Ryan Gauld, who is out of contract with Farense, is weighing up a £43,000 per week offer from Vancouver Whitecaps, but the 25-year-old has had around 30 clubs registering an interest in him, including his former club, Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Benfica. (The Courier) external-link

Aston Villa have no interest in selling Scotland midfielder John McGinn this summer, with Liverpool believed to be considering a bid for the 26-year-old. (Express & Star) external-link

Celtic are considering a bid for £3.5m-rated Ecuador centre-half Piero Hincapie, who plays for Talleres de Cordoba in Argentina's top flight, with the 19-year-old currently impressing in the Copa America with his national side. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hadjuk Split are in no rush to sell centre-half Mario Vuskovic and are likely to hold out for an auction for the 19-year-old Celtic target who also has Torino among his suitors. (Daily Record) external-link

Nordsjaelland head coach Flemming Pedersen has claimed his club had an "opportunity" to land Karamoko Dembele, the 18-year-old England youth midfielder who remains under contract with Celtic until next summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Kevin Nisbet has been granted a delayed return to Hibernian's pre-season training after being part of Scotland's Euro 2020 finals squad, but the striker faces crunch talks with the Scottish Premiership club with several clubs from north and south of the border weighing up a move for the 24-year-old. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has given six players extra time off before reporting back for pre-season after being part of the Scotland squad for the Euros. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has singled out midfielder Callum McGregor for praise after his "outstanding" performances for Scotland at the Euros. (The Herald) external-link

SPFL clubs are meeting today to discuss league reconstruction plans that could lead to Old Firm colts sides playing in Scottish League 2 the season after next. (The Scotsman) external-link