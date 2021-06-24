Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Lucien Favre, a former Switzerland midfielder, has managed Nice, Hertha Berlin, Borussia Monchengladbach and most recently Borussia Dortmund

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre has told Crystal Palace he wants a longer break from football, days after positive talks with the club.

Discussions with the 63-year-old Swiss were so advanced the club thought they would be in a position to announce his appointment by the end of the week.

Favre was sacked by German side Dortmund in December 2020.

Palace are searching for a successor to Roy Hodgson, who left the club in May when his contract expired.

Favre feels he needs a longer break from football and expressed concerns about having enough energy to take on a move to a new country, a new league and a new language.

There were no issues regarding money and it is understood contract terms had been agreed.

Whoever Palace's next manager is will have to quickly assess and add to their squad, with a number of senior players out of contract at the end of this month.

Palace had previously targeted Nuno Espirito Santo, but talks with the 47-year-old former Wolves boss broke down.