Rafael Benitez: Everton hope to appoint ex-Liverpool manager within days

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments61

Rafael Benitez
Rafael Benitez last worked in the Premier League as Newcastle United boss and left Chinese club Dalian Professional in January

Everton are hopeful of confirming Rafael Benitez as Carlo Ancelotti's successor within days.

Former Liverpool manager Benitez, 61, has held several rounds of negotiations with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and the club's decision makers over the last two weeks.

The Spaniard has impressed enough for them to ignore a mixed reaction from their fanbase to his proposed arrival.

Ancelotti resigned in early June to return to Real Madrid

Benitez's arrival would be a contentious and controversial one as many Everton fans remain opposed to him after he described them as a "small club" following a goalless Merseyside derby at Anfield in February 2007.

The Spaniard later admitted he had made a mistake, saying he was referring to the defensive approach of David Moyes' team in that particular game rather than Everton as a club.

Contract talks between Everton and Benitez are moving ahead and it now looks certain that, barring any late hitches, he will become only the second man to manage both Merseyside clubs having won the Champions League and the FA Cup in a six-year spell at Anfield before his departure in 2010.

William Edward Barclay, who was part of the original foundation of Everton in the 1890s and later the breakaway Liverpool club, is the only person to have crossed the city divide to manage both clubs.

The pursuit of Benitez has been a delicate matter for Everton owner Moshiri, drawing criticism from many supporters and seeing two banners placed outside Goodison Park.

However, the Iranian-British businessman is convinced that Benitez is driven, determined and single-minded enough to take the club back into Europe after finishing 10th under Ancelotti last season.

Benitez last managed in the Premier League at Newcastle United before leaving in June 2019 to move to China as coach of Dalian Professional, who he left in January.

He still lives locally and is convinced his methods and track record will win over sceptical supporters.

Benitez is no stranger to walking into a potentially hostile environment after the reception he received when he took over as Chelsea's interim manager in November 2012 following a long, intense rivalry when he was in charge of Liverpool.

The Spaniard was roundly jeered when he took charge for his first game at home to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge - but was a resounding success, winning the Europa League and guiding them to third place in the Premier League.

Moshiri is now hoping he will spark a similar revival at Goodison Park.

Banner image reading "Be ready for the new season"BBC Sport footer

Comments

Join the conversation

62 comments

  • Comment posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 15:44

    He's an excellent manager. After the sudden loss of Ancellotti, he's a very good replacement. Everton fans should forget local rivalries and accept Rafael Benitez. He would be a good appointment.

  • Comment posted by a_b_manyowa, today at 15:44

    Hope he signs. Hope it upsets Liverpool fans too.
    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Jabber, today at 15:42

    Rafa will get the Blues to where we want to be.
    Past comments are irrelevant and so what he's a past Liverpool manager........they have our old ground lol
    Everton are a fans club, lots of genuine footy fans like the club.........whereas many hate Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Tam Van Bam, today at 15:41

    This is a smoke screen Neil Lennon the ex Celtic manager and failure will be revealed as Everton manager shortly he was the cheapest to hire.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 15:41

    I'm sure there'll be many a Toffee bemoaning his past "redness", but he's a helluva manager. You could do a lot worse; you have, like everyone else; you could do a helluva lot worse...

  • Comment posted by Educationhardknocks, today at 15:41

    He is a very astute manager and likes the city of Liverpool.

    If only because of the substantial contribution he made to the Hillsborough charity (after he had left LFC), he deserves a great deal of respect.

  • Comment posted by Bud Mashc, today at 15:40

    Everton are damn lucky to get RB. This guy is world class and underrated. There's not a massive line of others is there ?

    It's a win win for both and as a Liverpool fan I don't begrudge him one little bit even though he will make Everton better.

    With Moshiris budget, he will do really well.

  • Comment posted by webby23, today at 15:40

    He'll improve everton

  • Comment posted by baldeagle4travel, today at 15:39

    Looks as if the Spurs vacancy may be ending with Nuno Esperito Santos getting the job any day now. He's a good Manager and soes not deserve Levy! Wonder how this will pan out??

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 15:38

    I'm dissapointed with Rafa for this. There are certain don't join from us. Utd and Everton. You just don't do it. Imagine the Derby at Goodison after the disgusting tackles from the blue filth last year. They utterly hate us and now Rafa will be flying their flag. Just no. Chelsea was bad enough but this is a step too far for me. Thank you for Istanbul but this is a poor career move.

  • Comment posted by stormbringer, today at 15:38

    If Rafa wins the league with Everton, they'll the have the same PL titles as Liverpool (one each)....

    Make this happen Rafa... Football fans from all over would love it.

    • Reply posted by jayfeller, today at 15:42

      jayfeller replied:
      As a red l can't deny it... l'm hopeful of the blues getting him. Yes there'll be lots of stick at the blues for taking an ex-red who called them a small club, but a title would quickly get a lot of ground back.

      Just not all of it...🤣

  • Comment posted by PL, today at 15:36

    As an Everton fan I hated him, but there was a reason for that. He was good.

  • Comment posted by Paul urwin, today at 15:35

    Sad to see a great manager stoop so low

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 15:38

      margaret replied:
      Leave West Sham out of it.

  • Comment posted by andrew meighan, today at 15:35

    Not happy at all. Nothing to do with his Liverpool connection, it's more because he hasn't done anything for years. If we thought the last 5 months of Ancelotti was awful to watch wait until we get a hold of this donosaurs football. Unhappy blue.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 15:35

    A better manager than they deserve based on the graffiti they put up at gooderson

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, today at 15:35

    Everton fans need to take a reality check. They could do a lot worse than Rafa and he'll do well for them. They only need to have a look at spurs to see how bad things can actually be

  • Comment posted by William, today at 15:34

    He won’t do anything at Everton apart from finish 6th or 7th! Even Ancelotti couldn’t get them an European spot!

    • Reply posted by baldeagle4travel, today at 15:41

      baldeagle4travel replied:
      Depends on money which Everton do not have. If you want the top it will cost your club at least 1Billion pounds to get there???

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 15:34

    How sad that the only manager who wanted the job was an ex Liverpool manager! Forever in our shadow really does sum them up. Mass requests for transfers from players and supporters now inevitable!

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 15:33

    Rafa is past is sell by date and that will soon become apparent. Very sad.

    • Reply posted by baldeagle4travel, today at 15:42

      baldeagle4travel replied:
      You are wrong...he's still one of the top winners of the Champions League, not many can say that can they?

  • Comment posted by KING NEYMAR da Silva Santos Junior, today at 15:33

    Everton >> Spuds

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport