Edinson Cavani has now scored 52 goals in 121 international appearances

Edinson Cavani was on target as Uruguay beat Bolivia 2-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Copa America.

The Manchester United striker had spurned a number of chances before he converted Facundo Torres' cross with 11 minutes remaining.

Uruguay had earlier gone ahead when Bolivia defender Jairo Quinteros turned Giorgian de Arrascaeta's cross into his own net shortly before half-time.

The win moves them up to third in Group A with four points from three games.

Oscar Tabarez's side play Paraguay in their final group game in Rio on Monday.

Bolivia, the lowest ranked team in the competition, play group leaders Argentina the same day needing a win to have any chance of reaching the knockout stage.