Levi Colwill made 18 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League 2 last season

Huddersfield Town have signed young centre-back Levi Colwill on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Chelsea.

The 18-year-old is yet to make a senior Chelsea appearance but has made three appeareances in the Papa John's Trophy.

"I'm looking forward to working with Levi this season, as he is a very talented player with big potential," Terriers boss Carlos Corberan said.

"We will do everything we can to help him, off the pitch and on the pitch."

