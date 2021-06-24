Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Shaun MacDonald made 19 appearances for Rotherham last season as they were relegated from the Championship

Crewe Alexandra have signed veteran midfielder Shaun MacDonald on a two-year contract after his departure from League One rivals Rotherham United.

The 33-year-old, who previously played for Swansea, Bournemouth and Wigan, has joined on a free transfer.

MacDonald, who has earned four caps for Wales, helped the Millers win promotion from League One in 2019-20.

He was also part of the Bournemouth squad that won promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

