Jon Guthrie twice suffered relegation from League One with former clubs Crewe and Walsall

Northampton Town have signed centre-back Jon Guthrie on a two-year deal while goalkeeper Jonny Maxted has joined on a one-year contract.

Guthrie, 28, joins after his departure from Scottish Premiership outfit Livingston, who he joined in 2019.

Maxted, 27, will join the squad on 1 July following his release by Exeter City after two seasons with the club.

He played 39 times for the Grecians as he helped them to two top 10 finishes in League Two.

Guthrie also made more than 200 appearances for Crewe and Walsall before moving to Scotland.

He scored 10 goals in 76 games for Livingston as they achieved successive top-six finishes in the top flight.

"He is an experienced central defender who is big and strong and dominant in the air," said Cobblers boss Jon Brady. external-link

"Not only that, but he reads the game well too. He has a good amount of experience, having played nearly 300 games across League One and League Two in England and also in the SPL up in Scotland.

"He is an organiser, a leader in the dressing room and someone who has developed his game and has become a goal threat at set plays in the last few years as his record shows."

