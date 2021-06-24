Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Ben Wilmot made 25 appearances last season in Watford's Championship promotion campaign

Stoke City have signed Watford and England under-21 centre-back Ben Wilmot for an undisclosed fee.

Wilmot, 21, who can also play in midfield, has agreed a four-year deal with the Potters.

He played a pivotal role in Watford's automatic promotion-winning campaign in the Championship last season, making 25 appearances for the Hornets.

"I've no doubts he will be an excellent addition to our squad," Stoke manager Michael O'Neill said.

"Ben is a young player of enormous potential, who already has great experience of Championship football.

"I know he was attracting interest from a number of other clubs and we're really pleased to have made him our first signing of the summer."

Wilmot, who began his career with Stevenage, has also played for Udinese and Swansea City while on loan from Watford.

He was a member of the England under-21 squad at the European Championships earlier this year.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.