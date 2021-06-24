Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Nathan Collins celebrates after scoring for Stoke against Norwich City

Burnley have signed defender Nathan Collins from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

Academy graduate Collins, 20, made 49 first-team appearances for Stoke - including 39 in the Championship.

The central defender became the club's youngest ever captain when he led Stoke against Leeds United in the opening month of the 2019-20 season.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said they were delighted to sign "one of the most promising players in the country".

"We are extremely pleased to have secured the services of Nathan, said Burnley chairman Alan Pace.

