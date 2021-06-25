Jimmy Keohane: Rochdale midfielder signs new two-year deal
Rochdale midfielder Jimmy Keohane has signed a new two-year deal.
The 30-year-old scored 10 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions last season despite playing at full-back for much of the campaign.
Keohane is the third player to extend their stay with Dale this week after forward Matty Done and defender Eoghan O'Connell.
"I'm delighted to get it sorted and I'm really looking forward to the next two years," he told the club website.