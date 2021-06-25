Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Joel Dixon made 203 appearances in six seasons with Barrow and helped them win the National League title in 2019-20

Bolton Wanderers have signed goalkeeper Joel Dixon on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old will join the club as a free agent on 1 July after turning down a new contract at Barrow.

Dixon played under Wanderers boss Ian Evatt during his time at the Bluebirds and was ever-present in League Two last season.

"The size and stature of the club and where it wants to get back to is perfect for me," Dixon told the club website. external-link

