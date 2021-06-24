Carabao Cup first-round draw: Sutton United to face Cardiff City
Newly-promoted Sutton United will travel to face Championship side Cardiff City in their first-ever Carabao Cup tie.
Sutton are preparing for their maiden English Football League campaign having won the National League title.
Sheffield United, the only relegated Premier League team in the draw, will face Carlisle in the first round.
The 35 round one fixtures are scheduled to take place during the week beginning 9 August.
Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday take on Huddersfield in a Yorkshire derby while Forest Green play Bristol City.
Hartlepool face Crewe Alexandra on their return to league football after their National League promotion final win last weekend.
Derby County, who were fined £100,000 over some of their accounting policies earlier on Thursday, have been drawn against League Two side Salford City.
Prior to the first-round draw, the EFL announced that they had agreed a two-year extension to their partnership with the competition's title sponsor Carabao.
The deal with the energy drinks brand, which began in 2017, will now run until 2024.
Northern section
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town
Derby County v Salford City
Hartlepool United v Crewe Alexandra
Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City
Mansfield Town v Preston North End
Port Vale v Sunderland
Sheffield United v Carlisle United
Blackpool v Middlesbrough
Harrogate Town v Rochdale
Stoke City v Fleetwood Town
Walsall v Doncaster Rovers
Oldham Athletic v Tranmere Rovers
Rotherham United v Accrington Stanley
Barrow v Scunthorpe United
Hull City v Wigan Athletic
Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley
Nottingham Forest v Bradford City
Blackburn Rovers v Morecambe
Southern section
Cambridge United v Swindon Town
Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers
Crawley Town v Gillingham
Burton Albion v Oxford United
Coventry City v Northampton Town
Ipswich Town v Newport County
Forest Green Rovers v Bristol City
Reading v Swansea City
Cardiff City v Sutton United
Bournemouth v MK Dons
Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham Town
Peterborough United v Plymouth Argyle
Leyton Orient v Queens Park Rangers
Stevenage v Luton Town
Millwall v Portsmouth
Birmingham City v Colchester United
Charlton Athletic v AFC Wimbledon