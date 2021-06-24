Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Nathan Bishop played 31 games in League One for Southend United before moving to Old Trafford

League Two club Mansfield Town have brought in Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop on a season-long loan.

England Under-20 international Bishop, 21, joined the Red Devils from Southend United in January 2020 but is yet to make a first-team appearance.

Bishop will stay at United for the start of pre-season as Dean Henderson is recovering from a hip injury and Spain's David de Gea is at Euro 2020.

Stags boss Nigel Clough said: "He is the best we can get in this position."

Clough added to the club website: external-link "Although he hasn't played too much in the past year, he has trained with Manchester United's first team every day, which is the next best thing to playing matches.

"You cannot fail to improve in that environment with United's coaches and playing staff."

