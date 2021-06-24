Euro 2020: Last-16 tie against Germany 'tough test' for England, says Jordan Henderson
Last updated on .From the section European Championship
|Euro 2020 on the BBC
|Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details
England midfielder Jordan Henderson says facing Germany in the last 16 of the European Championship is an "exciting" and "very tough test".
England host the three-time European champions in front of about 40,000 spectators at Wembley on Tuesday.
"It's a huge game and one we'll be looking forward to," Henderson said.
"They're still a very good side. They have quality all over the pitch. We need to prepare well and give everything."
Henderson featured for the first time in the tournament on Tuesday, replacing Declan Rice at half-time in the 1-0 win against the Czech Republic which ensured England finished top of Group D.
- Check out the Euro 2020 scores and fixtures
- Listen to the latest Daily Euros podcast from BBC Radio 5 Live
- A Life in Ten Pictures: The iconic images that proved defining for John Lennon
- Do you know your football anthems?: Take the quiz that will put your knowledge to the test