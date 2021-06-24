Last updated on .From the section European Championship

England midfielder Jordan Henderson says facing Germany in the last 16 of the European Championship is an "exciting" and "very tough test".

England host the three-time European champions in front of about 40,000 spectators at Wembley on Tuesday.

"It's a huge game and one we'll be looking forward to," Henderson said.

"They're still a very good side. They have quality all over the pitch. We need to prepare well and give everything."

Henderson featured for the first time in the tournament on Tuesday, replacing Declan Rice at half-time in the 1-0 win against the Czech Republic which ensured England finished top of Group D.