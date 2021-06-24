Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Marko Marosi made 95 appearances across five seasons with Doncaster before joining Coventry

Shrewsbury Town have signed goalkeeper Marko Marosi for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal from Coventry City.

The Slovakian-born stopper, 27, has spent two seasons with the Sky Blues, making 61 appearances after joining from Doncaster Rovers.

He was part of the Coventry team that earned promotion to the Championship in the shortened 2019-20 season.

"Marko has been a keeper I've wanted to sign the minute I knew we could get him," said Town boss Steve Cotterill. external-link

"He will bring great attributes to the squad. He's a great footballer for a goalkeeper, an excellent shot-stopper and he's quick off the floor."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.