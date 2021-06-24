Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Jordan Graham scored more goals (13) in his one season with Gillingham than the rest of his career combined (four)

Birmingham City have signed winger Jordan Graham on a two-year deal from League One side Gillingham.

The 26-year-old will join Blues when his Gills contract expires on 30 June.

Graham scored 13 goals for Gillingham last season following his release by Wolves, who had previously loaned him out to Ipswich, Fulham and Oxford.

"I'm delighted to come here, be back in the Championship and hopefully show people what I can do," Graham told the club website. external-link

"Last season was a good year for me in terms of performance and numbers and I want to build on that now."

Blues have the option of a further year on Graham's contract and he becomes Lee Bowyer's second signing of the summer after the arrival of Ryan Woods from Stoke on Wednesday.

