Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading scorer at Euro 2020 with five goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is one goal away from breaking the men's international goalscoring record as his Portugal side prepare to face Belgium in the last 16 at Euro 2020.

The Juventus forward matched Ali Daei's international record of 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006 with a double against France in Portugal's final group game on Wednesday.

Having already established himself as the top scorer in European Championship history, doing so in his nations' opening Euro 2020 match against Hungary on Tuesday, 15 June, his tally is now 14 after five goals in three games so far this summer.

However, he won't be the only player in Seville on Sunday looking to improve their standing among Europe's elite.

We've given you one of the answers, and hinted at another, so can you name the all-time top European Championship scorers?