Euro 2020: Select your combined England and Germany starting XI
Last updated on .From the section European Championship
|Euro 2020 on the BBC
|Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details
Harry Kane or Thomas Muller? Or both?
England face Germany in the last 16 of the Euro 2020 at Wembley on Tuesday (17:00 BST) - you can watch it live on BBC One.
Who would you pick in your combined XI? And will you find space for the two forwards, who are yet to score at a Euros but have previously impressed on the big stage?
Pick your preferred side below and share it on social media using #bbcfootball.
England & Germany XI
Select your combined England & Germany XI.
- Check out the Euro 2020 scores and fixtures
- Listen to the latest Daily Euros podcast from BBC Radio 5 Live
- This Sporting Life: Former Celtic star Shaun Maloney on working in Belgium's coaching set-up
- The Sounds of '96: Listen to a tracklist inspired by an epic summer of music and football