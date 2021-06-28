Euro 2020: Name the England and Germany starting XIs from 2010
Last updated on .From the section European Championship
|Euro 2020 on the BBC
|Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details
England face Germany in the last 16 of the European Championship at Wembley on Tuesday in a repeat of the 1996 semi-final.
The Germans won that match on penalties before going on to win the competition.
England got a measure of revenge with a 1-0 win four years later, while Germany claimed a handsome 4-1 win at the 2010 World Cup - the last time the sides met at a major tournament.
You can probably remember a 'ghost goal' from that game but how many of the players in both starting XIs can you name?
Can you name the starting XIs from England v Germany in 2010?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22