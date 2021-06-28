Last updated on .From the section European Championship

England and Germany last met in a major tournament at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

England face Germany in the last 16 of the European Championship at Wembley on Tuesday in a repeat of the 1996 semi-final.

The Germans won that match on penalties before going on to win the competition.

England got a measure of revenge with a 1-0 win four years later, while Germany claimed a handsome 4-1 win at the 2010 World Cup - the last time the sides met at a major tournament.

You can probably remember a 'ghost goal' from that game but how many of the players in both starting XIs can you name?