Plymouth

Callum Burton kept nine clean sheets in 27 League Two games for Cambridge

Plymouth Argyle have signed goalkeeper Callum Burton on a two-year deal after his release by Cambridge United.

The 24-year-old played 27 games last season as Cambridge won promotion as League Two champions but he was let go by the U's last month.

Burton began his career with Shrewsbury and enjoyed loan spells at Chesterfield and Salford while with Hull City.

Meanwhile, veteran stopper Luke McCormick, 37, has signed a new deal as a training keeper with Argyle.

McCormick, who will also retain his playing registration for the 2021-22 season, has made more than 350 appearances for Plymouth over three spells at Home Park.

