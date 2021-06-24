Last updated on .From the section Irish

Chris Shields has spent nine-and-a-half years at Dundalk

League of Ireland Premier Division: Dundalk v Derry City Venue: Oriel Park Date: Friday, 25 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sounds; match report on the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins says the fact that Dundalk skipper Chris Shields will be playing his final game for the club against the Candystripes on Friday will give the hosts "added incentive" to win.

The mid-table encounter at Oriel Park will be Shields' last for the Lilywhites before he joins Linfield.

"Dundalk have some of the best players in the country," said Higgins.

"If we are not at it they will punish us," added the Derry boss.

Midfielder Shields has spent nine-and-a-half years with Dundalk but has signed a three-year-deal with the Blues.

The 30-year-old won five Premier Division titles during his time with the League of Ireland outfit and is set to make his 349th and final appearance for the club against Higgins' men.

Derry go into the game on an eight-match unbeaten run and lie sixth in the table, one point above their seventh-placed opponents on Friday.

Higgins spent one year as assistant to current Dundalk manager Vinny Perth but believes that will have little bearing on this meeting.

"It was a very good year but life moves on," said Higgins, whose side are unbeaten on the road since he replaced Declan Devine in April.

"People may be surprised by Dundalk's position but I don't look at the league table, I look at the players in their team.

"We need to continue our away form while also starting to pick up more points at the Brandywell.

"Having said that, we have taken a point from each of our last three home games against three of the top teams so we can't be too despondent with that."

Late goals 'testament to fitness levels'

Derry extended their unbeaten sequence thanks to a last-gasp Ronan Boyce equaliser against Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell on Monday.

"It's a huge quality of any successful team I've played in that they score late goals, fight right to the end, and it's brilliant that we have that here," enthused Higgins.

"It's testament to the fitness levels of the players that they can keep going right to the end."

Higgins must plan without Will Patching, whose loan spell from Dundalk has ended, while Mark Walsh is also absent and Eoin Toal and Patrick Ferry very doubtful.