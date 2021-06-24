Ryan Cooney: Morecambe sign Burnley defender on two-year deal
Morecambe
Morecambe have signed Burnley defender Ryan Cooney on a two-year deal.
The 21-year-old has spent the past 18 months on loan with the Shrimps and will join as a free agent after turning down a new contract at Turf Moor.
"I think there's a lot more to come from him, he's a young boy still learning and I think in certain games he's been excellent," boss Stephen Robinson told the club website.
"Ryan has a big future ahead of him if he continues to do the right things."
