Championship fixtures: Your club-by-club guide to the 2021-22 season

Last updated on .From the section Championship

The Championship fixtures for 2021-22 have been released.

Follow the links below for your team's fixtures in full.

AFC Bournemouth

Barnsley

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool

Bristol City

Cardiff City

Coventry City

Derby County

Fulham

Huddersfield Town

Hull City

Luton Town

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Nottingham Forest

Peterborough United

Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Reading

Sheffield United

Stoke City

Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion

