Steve Clarke remains committed to the Scotland job following their Euro 2020 exit, says Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

The Scots, who have been under Clarke's charge for 24 games, lost both Hampden fixtures in Group D, their only point coming in the 0-0 draw with England.

Scotland's next match is a World Cup qualifier in Denmark on 1 September.

"He was disappointed. But he's very focussed on learning from it," Maxwell told BBC Scotland.

"He's going to take a bit of time - he deserves a bit of a break to get his head around everything that has happened.

"We'll sit down and make an assessment. His words were, 'I'm going to take a bit of time and then I've got September to prepare for'."

Reflecting on Scotland's campaign, Maxwell added: "I spoke to the manager yesterday and we'll go through that process.

"He'll do it from a players' perspective on the pitch, and we'll do it from a preparations off the pitch.

"We were the lowest-ranked country in the group for a reason unfortunately - we want that to improve - but we were up against good teams."