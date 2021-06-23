Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Swansea City won 2-0 at Cardiff City Stadium last season while Cardiff City won the return 1-0 at Liberty Stadium

Cardiff City will host Barnsley in their opening game of the 2021/22 Championship season which starts on Saturday, 7 August.

After losing in the play-off final Swansea start a fourth season in the Championship at Blackburn.

The first of the two derbies between the two Welsh clubs will take place in Swansea on 16 October with the return game on 2 April.

Newport County's League Two campaign begins at Oldham.

Swansea will host relegated Sheffield United in their first home game a week later, followed by a midweek visit from Stoke City.

Steve Cooper's side will travel to Millwall on Boxing Day with home games against Luton and another relegated side Fulham over the Christmas and New Year period.

The Swans end their 46-game campaign at home to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday 7 May.

Cardiff City are at home to Coventry City on Boxing Day, before trips to Bournemouth (29 December) and the other side who have dropped out of the Premier League West Bromwich Albion (1 January).

The Bluebirds are due to end the regular season at Derby County, a club that could still be relegated from the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers replacing them.

Newport County missed out on promotion to League One losing in the play-off final 1-0 to Morecambe after extra-time

Newport County's first home game of the League Two campaign following last season's Wembley heartbreak is against Mansfield Town at Rodney Parade on Saturday, 14 August.

Michael Flynn's side are at home on Boxing Day against Forest Green Rovers, the side they beat in last season's play-off semi-final.

Trips to Leyton Orient (29 December) and Walsall (1 January) complete the festive period, with the regular season ending on Saturday, 7 May when the Exiles welcome Rochdale to Rodney Parade.