League One fixtures: Your club-by-club guide to the 2021-22 season

Last updated on .From the section Football

The League One fixtures for 2021-22 have been released.

Follow the links below for your team's fixtures in full.

Accrington Stanley

AFC Wimbledon

Bolton Wanderers

Burton Albion

Cambridge United

Charlton Athletic

Cheltenham Town

Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster Rovers

Fleetwood Town

Gillingham

Ipswich Town

Lincoln City

Milton Keynes Dons

Morecambe

Oxford United

Plymouth Argyle

Portsmouth

Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday

Shrewsbury Town

Sunderland

Wigan Athletic

Wycombe Wanderers

