Sheffield Wednesday were relegated on the final day of last season after a 3-3 draw at Derby County, who could still join them in League One

Sheffield Wednesday's first season in League One for a decade begins with a trip to fellow former Premier League side Charlton Athletic.

Rotherham and Wycombe - who also came down from the Championship - host Plymouth and Accrington respectively when the season begins on 7 August.

League Two play-off winners Morecambe begin their first ever season in the third tier with a trip to Ipswich Town.

Bolton Wanderers return to the third tier with a home game against MK Dons.

League Two champions Cheltenham Town begin their first season in League One since 2009 with a trip to Crewe Alexandra while fellow promoted side Cambridge United host fellow university town Oxford United on the opening day.

Having been fined £100,000 by an independent tribunal over some of their accounting policies by the EFL, Derby County could still end up in the third tier should the league appeal against the ruling and a points deduction be put in place.

As such the EFL says it has developed an interchangeable fixture list for next season between Derby and Wycombe Wanderers, so the Rams would take Wycombe's place in League One with Wycombe potentially hosting Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the Championship.

First round of fixtures in full

Bolton Wanderers v Milton Keynes Dons

Cambridge United v Oxford United

Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

Crewe Alexandra v Cheltenham Town

Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Gillingham v Lincoln City

Ipswich Town v Morecambe

Rotherham United v Plymouth Argyle

Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion

Sunderland v Wigan Athletic

Wycombe Wanderers v Accrington Stanley

Tough start for Morecambe as Owls face two derbies

League One newcomers Morecambe begin their season with a trip to former Uefa Cup winners Ipswich Town before hosting Shrewsbury Town in their first game at the Mazuma Stadium at this level.

The Shrimps, who will be under new manager Stephen Robinson after Derek Adams left the club for Bradford City following their play-off victory over Newport County last month, then host relegated Championship side Rotherham United.

They follow that up with an almost 600-mile round-trip to Gillingham and a first-ever league meeting with Sheffield Wednesday a week later.

The Owls follow their opening day trip to Charlton with the first of two South Yorkshire derbies in their opening four games as Doncaster Rovers visit Hillsborough on 14 August.

Fleetwood Town come to the Steel City on the following Tuesday before a trip to closest neighbours Rotherham United on Saturday 21 August.