Connor Roberts scored Wales' second goal in their 2-0 Group A win over Turkey

Euro 2020: Wales v Denmark Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Date: Saturday, 26 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and S4C, live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates

Wales defender Connor Roberts says "99% of the world" will be supporting Denmark for their Euro 2020 last-16 tie in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Denmark have provided the uplifting story of the tournament, inspired by midfielder Christian Eriksen and his recovery from a cardiac arrest.

Although Wales are marginal underdogs for the game, Swansea full-back Roberts expects neutrals to back the Danes.

"It's going to be really tough but hopefully we can [win]," he said.

"I think 99% of the world are going to be supporting Denmark.

"It's going to be tough but we're a good team, we've got good players and we've got a little bit of momentum with good performances under our belts.

"They're a really good team and they're going to have a lot of support but, when we cross that white line, we just have to give everything."

Denmark have earned much admiration for their compassion and resilience after their opening fixture against Finland was overshadowed when Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

Eriksen has since been discharged from hospital and, in his absence but with the Inter Milan player very much in their thoughts, Denmark beat Russia 4-1 in an emotional encounter on Monday to reach the second round as runners-up in Group B.

Wales, meanwhile, qualified for the knockout stages after finishing second in Group A, drawing with Switzerland and beating Turkey before losing to group winners Italy.

"We weren't expected to get out of the group and we managed to do that," said Roberts.

"We're always underestimated I think. You look at our squad, we've got really good players all over the field.

"We were in a group with three really good teams. It was almost a 50-50 group apart from Italy.

"We were underestimated. I don't know if it was because some players hadn't played as much as they wanted to last season or whatever.

"But we've played well in this tournament in patches and anything from here is a bonus."