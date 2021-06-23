Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another famous landmark as his two penalties against France took him to 109 international goals, a joint world record for men's football.

Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006, and Ronaldo are the only two male players to score 90 or more international goals.

This is the latest landmark to push the argument for the 36-year-old Portugal player to be considered an all-time great.

He is already the top scorer in club football's top tournament, the European Cup/Champions League, a trophy he has won five times.

Against France he became the top European scorer in men's major tournaments with 20 goals across Euros and World Cups.

He also became the top scorer in European Championship history against Hungary on Tuesday, 15 June and his tally is up to 13 now.

He is the top scorer in World Cups and European Championships combined, overtaking Miroslav Klose's record of 19.

How his international goals have come...

What tournaments have they come in? 31 - European Championship qualifiers 31 - World Cup qualifiers 19 - International friendlies 13 - European Championship 7 - World Cups 5 - Uefa Nations League 2 - Confederations Cup

Almost half of Cristiano Ronaldo's goals have come in the final 30 minutes of games.

He has netted 31 times in the final 15 minutes and 22 times between the 61st and 75th minute.

Ronaldo has scored 17 times between minutes 16-30 and 16 times between 31-45, with 11 in the opening 15 minutes of the first half and 12 in the opening 15 minutes of the second half.

Some 89 of his goals have been inside the box with 20 from outside. He has scored 14 penalties and nine free-kicks.

Lithuania and Sweden (seven each) are the sides he has scored the most against.