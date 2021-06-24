Papa John's Trophy: Sixteen Premier League under-21 sides in first-round groups
Last updated on .From the section Football
Holders Sunderland have Manchester United Under-21s in their Papa John's Trophy pool after the Premier League development squads were drawn for the group stage of the competition.
Manchester City Under-21s have Rotherham, Doncaster and Scunthorpe in their group, while Chelsea Under-21s face Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham Town.
Sixteen Premier League clubs have under-21 sides in the competition, which kicks off the week commencing 30 August.
The 48 English Football League clubs are divided up into northern and southern regions to reduce travel.
The trophy remains based upon regions until the draw is opened up nationally from the quarter-finals onwards.
Northern groups
|Group A
|Group B
|Carlisle UnitedHartlepool UnitedMorecambeEverton Under-21s
|Oldham AthleticTranmere RoversSalford CityLeeds United Under-21s
|Group C
|Group D
|Wigan AthleticCrewe AlexandraShrewsbury TownWolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s
|Port ValeRochdaleBolton WanderersLiverpool Under-21s
|Group E
|Group F
|Rotherham UnitedDoncaster RoversScunthorpe UnitedManchester City Under-21s
|Bradford CityLincoln CitySunderlandManchester United Under-21s
|Group G
|Group H
|Accrington StanleyBarrowFleetwood TownLeicester City Under-21s
|Sheffield WednesdayHarrogate TownMansfield Town Newcastle United Under-21s
Southern groups
|Group A
|Group B
|Colchester UnitedGillinghamIpswich TownWest Ham United Under-21s
|AFC WimbledonPortsmouthSutton UnitedCrystal Palace Under-21s
|Group C
|Group D
|MK DonsBurton AlbionWycombe Wanderers/Derby CountyAston Villa Under-21s
|Forest Green RoversNorthampton TownWalsallBrighton & Hove Albion Under-21s
|Group E
|Group F
|Exeter CityBristol RoversCheltenham TownChelsea Under-21s
|Swindon TownNewport CountyPlymouth ArgyleArsenal Under-21s
|Group G
|Group H
|Crawley TownCharlton AthleticLeyton OrientSouthampton Under-21s
|Oxford UnitedCambridge UnitedStevenageTottenham Hotspur Under-21s
