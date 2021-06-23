Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Germany fans wear rainbow colours outside Munich's Allianz Arena

Munich's Allianz Arena was awash with rainbow colours on Wednesday night as Germany fans showed their support for the LGBTQ+ community before their country's Euro 2020 Group F game with Hungary.

Supporters wore rainbow flags, wigs and face masks after Uefa denied Munich mayor Dieter Reiter's request to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours.

Reiter made the request in protest against a new law in Hungary that bans sharing of any content seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change to under-18s.

Earlier this week, Uefa dropped its investigation into Germany captain Manuel Neuer wearing a rainbow captain's armband during his side's friendly game with Latvia on 7 June and Group F matches against France and Portugal.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper wore the rainbow armband once again as his side took to the pitch to face Hungary.

One Germany fan invaded the pitch during the Hungarian national anthem and hoisted a rainbow flag into the air in front of Hungary's players before being tackled by stewards.