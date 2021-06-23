Jadon Sancho: Manchester United increase offer for Borussia Dortmund winger to £72.6m
Manchester United have increased their offer for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho to 85m euros (£72.6m).
United have already had one bid for the 21-year-old England winger turned down and their latest is still 10m euros short of the German club's valuation.
However, while the latest bid is unlikely to be accepted, it is now viewed as virtually certain the transfer will eventually be concluded.
Sancho is currently part of England's squad at Euro 2020.
Dortmund have a gentleman's agreement with him that he will be allowed to leave this summer if a club meets his valuation.
Although Sancho has been restricted to a single short substitute appearance at Euro 2020, his performances at Dortmund have been massively impressive and sources at United see no reason why that cannot be replicated in the Premier League.
Sancho has scored 50 goals in 137 games for Dortmund, plus three goals in 20 caps for England.
In the past three seasons, he has been involved in 109 goals with Dortmund and scored twice when they beat RB Leipzig to win the German Cup final in May.
Manchester United missed out on signing Sancho 12 months ago, when they were quoted a fee by Dortmund for Sancho, then tried to reduce it believing the Bundesliga side would eventually sell for a lower price.
In the end, the German club refused to budge and Sancho remained where he was.
Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City for £10m in August 2017.
City negotiated a 15% sell-on clause as part of the deal and will receive it for the total fee rather than just the profit.
