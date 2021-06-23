Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Ryan Woods began his career at Shrewsbury before joining Brentford in September 2015

Birmingham City have signed midfielder Ryan Woods on a three-year deal from Championship rivals Stoke City.

The 27-year-old was allowed to leave the Potters on a permanent deal, having played just 39 games since his move from Brentford in August 2018.

He spent the past season and a half on loan to Millwall, under ex-Stoke boss Gary Rowett, making 64 appearances, including 46 last season.

"This feels like the perfect move for me," Woods told the club website. external-link

"I managed to play a lot of games for Millwall last season and I'm looking to play more football and get back to the best I can be."

