Thomas O'Connor made 67 appearances for Gillingham across two loan spells with the club

Burton Albion have agreed to sign defender Thomas O'Connor following his release by Premier League side Southampton.

The 22-year-old, who can also play in midfield, joins the Brewers on a two-year contract and is the club's seventh signing of the transfer window.

He has spent two seasons on loan at fellow League One side Gillingham.

"I played against the gaffer's side twice last season and saw how good they can be so I can't wait," he said.

