Anthony O'Connor made 49 appearances for Bradford City last season

Morecambe have signed central defender Anthony O'Connor following his release by League Two club Bradford City at the end of last season.

The 28-year-old former Blackburn, Aberdeen and Plymouth centre back joins the Shrimps on a two-year deal.

"It's an exciting time for the club with their first season in League One," he told the club's website. external-link

"It will be a challenge but it is a challenge I am looking forward to and as a footballer that is what you want."

