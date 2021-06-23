Euro 2020: BBC One and BBC iPlayer to show England and Wales last-16 games
|Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details
England and Wales' last-16 games at Euro 2020 will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Wales play Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday, 26 June at 17:00 BST after Robert Page's side finished second behind Italy in Group A.
England will face the runners-up of Group F - France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary - at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, 29 June at 17:00 BST.
Further last-16 match selections will be made in due course.
On Wednesday, tune into BBC One from 19:30 BST to watch Portugal v France and BBC Two from 19:30 for Germany v Hungary to see who England will play on 29 June.
