Wales will face Denmark while England's last-16 opponents will be decided on Wednesday night

England and Wales' last-16 games at Euro 2020 will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Wales play Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday, 26 June at 17:00 BST after Robert Page's side finished second behind Italy in Group A.

England will face the runners-up of Group F - France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary - at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, 29 June at 17:00 BST.

Further last-16 match selections will be made in due course.

On Wednesday, tune into BBC One from 19:30 BST to watch Portugal v France and BBC Two from 19:30 for Germany v Hungary to see who England will play on 29 June.