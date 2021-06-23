Euro 2020: England v Germany - pick your Three Lions starting XI
Last updated on .From the section England
Manager Gareth Southgate says England are aspiring to play "champagne football" at Euro 2020.
The Three Lions beat the Czech Republic 1-0 to top Group D, keeping three sheets but scoring just twice.
Next it's old foes Germany in the last 16 - but who would you pick for Tuesday's game?
Use our selector and share your team on social media using #bbcfootball.
My England XI to start against Germany
Select your England XI to start against Germany at Euro 2020
