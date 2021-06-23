Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is in talks with Chelsea about going out on loan next season.

Gilmour, 20, shone in Scotland's Euro 2020 draw with England and would have played in the 3-1 defeat by Croatia had he not tested positive for coronavirus.

The former Rangers youngster made 11 appearances last season for the Blues, but started only three league games.

Gilmour feels his career will progress more quickly if he plays regularly, but knows that will mean leaving Chelsea.

The playmaker as an unused substitute in both the FA Cup and Champions League finals, as the Stamford Bridge club claimed a cup double.

Gilmour's preference is to stay in England's Premier League, although should Rangers make it through two rounds of qualifying to reach the Champions League group stage, that could be a bargaining chip.

Norwich City are also interested in the youngster, who signed a four-year contract extension with Chelsea in 2019.