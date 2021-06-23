Jack Grealish wants to emulate Paul Gascoigne and Wayne Rooney and enjoy a career-defining tournament for England at Euro 2020.

The Aston Villa playmaker set up Raheem Sterling for the winning goal as Gareth Southgate's side beat the Czech Republic on Tuesday to reach the last 16 as group winners.

It was an impressive first start at the finals for the 25-year-old Grealish.

Asked if Euro 2020 could be the making of him, he said: "Yes, definitely.

"I've spoken about how big these tournaments are in people's careers. You think back and look at Gazza at Italia '90, where he was well known before, but everyone remembers that tournament.

"You look at Wayne Rooney at Euro 2004 when he set his marker to be one of the best in the world.

"I've got a bit to follow in their footsteps, but hopefully I can do that if I get more chances in the tournament."

The midfielder is confident he can perform at international level despite never having played European football with Villa.

"You all know how much confidence I have in myself to be able to perform - and I felt I did that with my assist," explained Grealish.

"I felt I could have still created a few more chances, but we got the win and that was the main thing.

"It's obviously different to what I've been used to. I've never played in Europe before, I've never played in the Europa League or Champions League so it's obviously different to what I'm used to.

"But it's a new challenge, it's something that I'm really enjoying, I love it. It is a matter of showcasing my talent to the world and it is what I want."