Danny Simpson has played almost 400 games in a career that has seen him represent clubs such as Manchester United, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Sunderland

Danny Simpson has signed a new one-year contract at Bristol City.

The experienced full-back, 34, also has an option for a further year having moved to the Championship club on a short-term deal in March.

Simpson, who won the Premier League with Leicester in 2016, played four games for the Robins after being signed by his former Foxes boss Nigel Pearson.

He has also won promotion from the Championship with Newcastle, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers.

"I could see in those two months what the future could be for Bristol City," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm pleased that I can be a part of it from the start of pre-season and not towards the end of a season."