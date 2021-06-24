How can Scotland reach another major finals?

Scotland's Euro 2020 exit left players and fans clamouring for more major tournament action after a 23-year wait for a men's finals.

The mood of hope and optimism about a vibrant young squad with greater experience under their belts has continued even after the sobering defeat by Croatia.

So how do the team ensure they won't be kicking their heels come the World Cup in Qatar in 18 months, or at the 2024 Euros in Germany? BBC Scotland takes a look.

World Cup

Qualifying has already begun in earnest for the Qatar World Cup, which starts in November next year.

Scotland sit second in Group F, four points behind Denmark having registered draws against Austria and Israel, and beaten the Faroe Islands at Hampden in March.

Only the group winner qualifies automatically, with the runner up joining the play-offs. The Nations League route into the play-offs has already closed for Scotland after they failed to top their section.

That makes September's qualifiers crucial for Steve Clarke's men, and there is no bedding in time as they travel to Copenhagen to face the formidable Danes on 1 September, followed by another away match against second seeds Austria, with a home game against Moldova sandwiched in between.

The campaign then concludes with double-headers in October and November. It all happens very quickly, with play-offs to follow in March - should Scotland finish second.

What about the next Euros?

Yeah, yeah, we know the current tournament is weeks away from concluding, but it's all about the next Euros for Scotland, which take place in Germany.

The good news is, we only have to wait three years rather than the usual four. Qualifying begins in March 2023 and runs to November the same year, with the usual groups drawn in December 2022.

Barring any format changes, the top two teams from the nine groups qualify, along with the best third-place side. Then there's the glorious back door via the Nations League, which Scotland are very familiar with.

If Clarke's side need to rely on that, they would have to top their 2022 Nations League group. That campaign begins next summer and runs to November. Scotland are in League B, the second tier of the competition and so opposition will be stiffer, as they found out in the last campaign.

The four best Nations League group winners that don't qualify via the usual route enter play-offs to fight it out - which Scotland managed to do by beating Israel and Serbia last time out. Got all that?

All of this sounds simple of course, but it's Scotland, so it won't be.