Julen Lopetegui: Tottenham have offer to Sevilla boss turned down, says Spanish club's president

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments25

Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui had a four-and-a-half-month spell as Real Madrid manager before was appointed Sevilla boss in July 2019

Tottenham made a "dizzying" offer to Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui but the former Spain boss will not be going anywhere, according to the La Liga club's president Jose Castro.

The north London side have been looking for a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho since his sacking in April.

Lopetegui, 54, guided Sevilla to Champions League qualification with a fourth-place finish last season.

Castro said Lopetegui had "received offers he'd not listened to".

Talking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Sevilla's president continued: "Julen rang me and told me.

"Some coaches are more driven by economic factors but Julen is very clear that he is happy here and he even said it would be very difficult to find a better place to work than here.

"We believed and believe in him, giving him a two-year contract extension, and I'm sure he will bring much more to the club."

Spurs ended the season under caretaker boss Ryan Mason, but their search for a permanent manager has been a fraught one.

Antonio Conte, who left Inter Milan after winning the Italian title last season, had been in talks with the club but failed to reach an agreement.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who Mourinho replaced, was approached about a return but efforts were rebuffed by Paris St-Germain.

Former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca then looked poised to take over, only for talks to end as Spurs were linked with ex-Fiorentina manager Gennaro Gattuso, who the club quickly distanced themselves from following fan protests against the prospect of his appointment.

Banner image reading "Be ready for the new season"BBC Sport footer

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by Ralf K Dean, today at 15:14

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by w00d, today at 15:14

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Pantaloons, today at 15:13

    Extremely Spursy!

  • Comment posted by alks, today at 15:13

    Kepa Arrizabalaga might leave Chelsea. He could come to manage. They might actually win a trophy this time.

  • Comment posted by pete swindon, today at 15:13

    Klinsman to get, it last man standing

  • Comment posted by Death of football , today at 15:12

    They're really offering the job to every man and his cat and are still ballsing it up. My guess is that they'll end up offering it to Southgate when England get dumped out and we're all wondering why we aren't that good as we believe

  • Comment posted by grumpycynic, today at 15:12

    Southgate will be available after next week.

  • Comment posted by At The Klopp, today at 15:12

    Hahaha, no one in their right mind will take the Spurs job.

    Player power !!! They will manage themselves or that temp guy will be given a contract.

  • Comment posted by SBWILL, today at 15:12

    This is getting to be almost as funny as the Celtic manager hunt.............................. and look what they ended up with.

  • Comment posted by More on this story, today at 15:11

    Does NOBODY want that job?

    Must be something seriously wrong at that club putting so many candidates off!

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 15:11

    No top manager / coach will take job now as they will be fourth or fifth choice if you believe the papers !. Not that there are any lookkng for jobs that I can see…..Big Sam lol !.

  • Comment posted by Shibboleth, today at 15:11

    I'll do it

  • Comment posted by LBRodders, today at 15:11

    conte will look cheap soon...

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 15:11

    Oi, Levi's, I'll give it a go as no other fakker wants too.

  • Comment posted by atlowe, today at 15:11

    Go on then, I'll do it.

  • Comment posted by Norm77, today at 15:10

    Big Sam still has is hand up for the job - you can't ignore him forever :) It's like picking a team in the playground - eventually someone needs to end up with the kid no-one wants on their side.

  • Comment posted by Pantaloons, today at 15:10

    Guess who will get the gig at the end of all this?

    Ryan Mason lol

  • Comment posted by FERO, today at 15:10

    this is just getting very very embarrassing now hahahahahaha

  • Comment posted by omonaija, today at 15:10

    The question now is , will BIG SAM turn them down too

  • Comment posted by SpinR, today at 15:09

    What a shambles! Couldn’t organise a ****-up in a *******!!!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport