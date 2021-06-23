Josh Cogley: Tranmere Rovers sign Birmingham City full-back
Last updated on .From the section Tranmere
Tranmere Rovers have signed Birmingham City full-back Josh Cogley on a two-year deal.
The 25-year-old will join the League Two side as a free agent on 1 July after not being offered a new contract by Blues this summer.
"He is a real quality player, and he is someone we have been chasing since I came back in," Rovers boss Micky Mellon told the club website.
"Josh made it clear he wants to come and play for Tranmere."
Cogley made his Birmingham in December 2017 and went on to make a total of 13 appearances the the club. He also made 16 appearances for Crawley while on loan during the 2019-20 season.
