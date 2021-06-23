Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Josh Cogley made five appearances for Birmingham City in 2020-21

Tranmere Rovers have signed Birmingham City full-back Josh Cogley on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old will join the League Two side as a free agent on 1 July after not being offered a new contract by Blues this summer.

"He is a real quality player, and he is someone we have been chasing since I came back in," Rovers boss Micky Mellon told the club website. external-link

"Josh made it clear he wants to come and play for Tranmere."

Cogley made his Birmingham in December 2017 and went on to make a total of 13 appearances the the club. He also made 16 appearances for Crawley while on loan during the 2019-20 season.

